Manish Sisodia Does Not Own a Car, Assets Roughly the Same as in 2015, Reveals Poll Affidavit
In the papers submitted during the nomination for 2015 Delhi polls, the senior AAP leader had declared that he owned a Maruti Swift car of make 2013.
File photo: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia cycles to his office from his residence on the first day of the odd-even scheme on Monday. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia does not have any car on his name, according to information shared in the poll affidavit filed by him for Delhi elections.
In the affidavit, it is also shown that his self-acquired immovable property remained roughly the same as in 2015. His wife's self-acquired immovable property is worth roughly about Rs 65 lakh, as per his latest affidavit.
In the papers submitted during the nomination for 2015 Delhi polls, the senior AAP leader had declared that he owned a Maruti Swift car of make 2013.
However, in his 2020 affidavit, he has mentioned "nil" in the column for motor vehicles and other means of transport.
In the affidavit submitted on Thursday, his movable assets were declared worth Rs 4,74,888 for 2018-19, as against Rs 4,92,624 for 2013-14.
In 2015, Sisodia had informed in his affidavit that he had bought a property in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, worth Rs 5.07 lakh in April 2001. The approximate current market value of self-acquired property in 2015 was Rs 12 lakh.
In his current affidavit, the AAP leader has mentioned the same property. However, the approximate current market value of self-acquired property in 2020 has increased to Rs 21 lakh.
In his affidavit for the 2015 polls, Sisodia had also said that his wife had purchased a property in March 2008 costing Rs 8.70 lakh. At that time, the approximate value of her self-acquired property was Rs 20 lakh.
