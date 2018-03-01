Manish Sisodia Hints at Nexus Between Bureaucrats and Ration Mafia

: Delhi Government's ambitious plan to home deliver essential ration supplies to those with ration cards has, once again, hit a road block.Explaining the delay in the service, which was supposed to have been cleared by the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet in January, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hinted at a nexus between bureaucrats and ration mafia in Delhi."Before we came to politics, Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party and I were fighting against the ration mafia in Delhi. That ration mafia is stil operating in Delhi. Our plan was to ease the process by which poor residents of Delhi get their rations. They would have to stand in line for hours and have to face corrupt ration dealers, who are part of this ration mafia. To stop that, we had decided to start the doorstep delivery of ration for people," Sisodia said.Talking about bureaucratic hurdles in the process, Sisodia said, "We are moving forward with our plan of ensuring doorstep delivery of ration. Since then, some officials have come out in the open to oppose this move."Sisodia said the blame for the delay in doorstep delivery getting cleared lay with Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who had alleged last week that he was assaulted by two AAP MLAs."The Chief Secretary was asked to bring a proposal on February 27 cabinet meeting. He did not do so. He was asked to bring a proposal today (Thursday). Again, he did not bring a proposal. Today, the CM asked the Chief Secretary to bring a proposal at the next cabinet meeting. Now, the Food Commissioner has gone on leave! It should be probed whether bureaucrats are working with the ration mafia," the Delhi Deputy CM said.Sisodia also raised questions on Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and said, “The L-G should also be asked why bureaucrats are helping the ration mafia. No matter what, we will pass a proposal on doorstep delivery of ration in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Officials will even have to work even if they are on leave."