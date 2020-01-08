Manish Sisodia Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Delhi Assembly Polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that he was seeking re-election so that he could continue the work of transforming schools in Delhi.
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has launched a crowd-funding campaign for the upcoming assembly polls and urged the public to donate to continue "AAP-led education revolution" in the national capital.
The campaign that aims to raise Rs 28 lakh is being carried out through 'Our Democracy' website which is a campaign community that helps journalists, political activists and changemakers build a community online that supports them financially and amplifies their campaign.
Sisodia said, "After having worked for five years to transform Delhi's schools, I am now going back to people to seek re-election and carry on the #DelhiEducationRevolution".
"Contribute to my campaign to help me continue this work in Delhi's schools," he said in a tweet, sharing a link to his crowdfunding page.
In a note on the page, Sisodia said what has happened in Delhi is nothing short of a revolution.
"But this is only the beginning. We have miles to go before the dream is realised. And that is where I need your help. I will be seeking a second term as Education Minister in a few weeks and I need your support to run a clean, honest campaign," he said.
Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Surprises Paparazzi by Arriving in Auto Rickshaw at Film Producer's Office, See Pic
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 Launch Date Confirmed For January 10: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- The Hottest Product We Want Is Privacy, But How Many Tech Giants Are Actually Bothered?
- Apple Talks Privacy, And Suggests The FBI is Not Getting Any Backdoors For iPhones
- Quirky Posters, Bollywood Songs: Mumbai Shows Solidarity with JNU in the Most Mumbai Way Ever