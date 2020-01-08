Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Manish Sisodia Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Delhi Assembly Polls

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that he was seeking re-election so that he could continue the work of transforming schools in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 10:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Manish Sisodia Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Delhi Assembly Polls
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has launched a crowd-funding campaign for the upcoming assembly polls and urged the public to donate to continue "AAP-led education revolution" in the national capital.

The campaign that aims to raise Rs 28 lakh is being carried out through 'Our Democracy' website which is a campaign community that helps journalists, political activists and changemakers build a community online that supports them financially and amplifies their campaign.

Sisodia said, "After having worked for five years to transform Delhi's schools, I am now going back to people to seek re-election and carry on the #DelhiEducationRevolution".

"Contribute to my campaign to help me continue this work in Delhi's schools," he said in a tweet, sharing a link to his crowdfunding page.

In a note on the page, Sisodia said what has happened in Delhi is nothing short of a revolution.

"But this is only the beginning. We have miles to go before the dream is realised. And that is where I need your help. I will be seeking a second term as Education Minister in a few weeks and I need your support to run a clean, honest campaign," he said.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram