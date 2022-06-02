'Manish Sisodia Next...': Delhi CM Kejriwal's 'Reliable Sources' Say His Deputy Will Be Arrested in 'Fake Case' Soon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he has received information from “reliable sources” that his deputy Manish Sisodia will be arrested next in a “fake case” just like his minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested on the instructions of the central government.

Kejriwal, in a press briefing on Thursday, claimed that said he has been told by reliable sources that the Centre has asked all agencies to prepare some fake case against Sisodia, Delhi’s education minister, to get him arrested.

CM Kejriwal mentioned that these are the same reliable sources that alerted him a few months that Satyendar Jain will be arrested in a “fake case”.

“I’d already announced a few months back that Central govt is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him,” Delhi CM Kejriwal said.

Predicting Manish Sisodia’s arrest, Kejriwal went on to praise his work in the and even termed him as “the best education minister of independent India”.

In an oblique jibe then, Kejriwal said that instead of arresting his ministers and MLAs one at a time, the Centre should put all of them behind bars together and carry out as many raids and investigations as it wishes to.

“I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at a go. Do as many raids as you want. You arrest one minister at a time, it obstructs public works,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal has been taking potshots at the central government since the arrest of his minister Satyendar Jain on Monday in a money laundering case, a move that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said is driven by political reasons.

A day after Jain’s arrest, Kejriwal refuted charges of money laundering against the minister and said, “we do not tolerate any corruption and will never do”, adding that the case against Jain has no truth and is driven by political reasons.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal went on to say that Jain, who is currently in ED custody till June 9, deserves “Padma Vibhushan” for the work done by him.

Calling the Delhi health minister a “patriot”, CM Kejriwal said country should be proud of him, he gave Mohalla clinic to Delhi that people from across world have come to see it.

“He should be given Padma Vibhushan. Let everyone enquire into him, CBI has already cleared him, ED will as well,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added.

