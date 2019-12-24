Jharkhand result tally
Manish Sisodia Schools Kangana Ranaut in Economics, Explains Even Daily Wagers Have to Pay Indirect Tax
At the trailer launch of her upcoming film, the actor had slammed those protesting against the new citizenship law.
Manish Sisodia (left) and Kangana Ranaut.
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday slammed Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut for her remarks that only a few people pay tax in India while rest are dependent on them. Giving her a lesson in basic economics, the Delhi FM explained to her that even a daily wage earner has to pay indirect taxes, if not direct.
In a series of tweets, Sisodia said: “Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law... But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3 per cent people. Every person in the country pays tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire."
At the trailer launch of her upcoming film on Monday, the actor said: “We're still hooked to the pre-Independence era, where our country was under siege or bondage, and people had captured us by force or the gun. Going on strikes, shutting down the country or not paying taxes against those people was considered cool."
Sisodia also slammed her reminding her of the contribution made by a daily wager, who contributes to her personal income: "And yes! Even a normal daily wage labourer… when going to the cinema… contributes to the coffers of the movie stars and even pays (entertainment) tax for this country. Now think who is dependent on whom?"
Slamming the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters across the country, Kangana had said: "What gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? A bus costs around Rs 70-80 lakh, and that is not a small amount."
AAP's national spokesperson Ajoy Kumar also called her ill-informed, besides the trolling and backlash that the actor faced on social media.
