Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Manish Sisodia Sends Notice to BJP's Parvesh Verma for Levelling Corruption Charges Against Him

In the notice, Sisodia's counsel Irshad said during the press meeting addressed by Verma on February 7, he made 'wholly false and defamatory statements' against his client.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Manish Sisodia Sends Notice to BJP's Parvesh Verma for Levelling Corruption Charges Against Him
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday sent a legal notice to BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma for levelling "baseless" corruption charges against him.

Served through his counsel Mohd Irshad, Sisodia demanded that the BJP leader give a written apology within 24 hours of receiving the notice or face legal proceedings, including prosecution for criminal defamation.

In the notice, Irshad said during the press meeting addressed by Verma on February 7, he made "wholly false and defamatory statements" against his client.

"In the offending publications, you (Verma) have stated that my client has indulged in corruption/bribery. My client is complicit in the corruption/bribery alleged to have been committed by an officer on special duty with the office of the deputy chief minister..." the notice stated.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram