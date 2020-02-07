Manish Sisodia Sends Notice to BJP's Parvesh Verma for Levelling Corruption Charges Against Him
In the notice, Sisodia's counsel Irshad said during the press meeting addressed by Verma on February 7, he made 'wholly false and defamatory statements' against his client.
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday sent a legal notice to BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma for levelling "baseless" corruption charges against him.
Served through his counsel Mohd Irshad, Sisodia demanded that the BJP leader give a written apology within 24 hours of receiving the notice or face legal proceedings, including prosecution for criminal defamation.
In the notice, Irshad said during the press meeting addressed by Verma on February 7, he made "wholly false and defamatory statements" against his client.
"In the offending publications, you (Verma) have stated that my client has indulged in corruption/bribery. My client is complicit in the corruption/bribery alleged to have been committed by an officer on special duty with the office of the deputy chief minister..." the notice stated.
