Manish Sisodia's 'Positive Politics' Bats for Campaign by States, Centre to Develop Govt Schools

The Delhi deputy chief minister has been leading reforms in school education through a huge budgetary expenditure, happiness curriculum, advanced teacher training and other such initiatives.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
Manish Sisodia's 'Positive Politics' Bats for Campaign by States, Centre to Develop Govt Schools
File photo of AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday called for a "time-bound" campaign by the states and the Centre to improve the quality of learning in government schools to make India a developed country, saying this is "positive politics".

Governments shutting down schools are obstacles in the path of developing the nation, he added.

His remarks came in response to a tweet by his party's Rajasthan unit claiming government schools in the Congress-ruled state will be developed on the lines of those in Delhi.

"This is positive politics. All the states and the Centre should run together a time-bound campaign on facilities and quality of learning in government schools. Only then India will become a developed nation. Governments closing down government schools are obstacles in the path of making the country developed," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia, who was incharge of the education department and the deputy chief minister in the previous AAP government in Delhi, had been leading reforms in school education in the national capital through a huge budgetary expenditure, happiness curriculum, advanced teacher training and other such initiatives.

He will take oath along with Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal and other members of his Cabinet in a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

The AAP returned to power winning 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly in the election held last week.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
