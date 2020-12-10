BJP ‘Goons’ Attacked Manish Sisodia’s Residence, Delhi Police Helped Them, Alleges AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was "attacked by BJP goons". The Delhi BJP, however, refuted the allegations, saying their protest was peaceful.

The BJP workers earlier staged a protest near Sisodia's residence over an alleged conspiracy to kill mayors and leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations staging an indefinite dharna demanding payment of dues from the Kejriwal government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the incident and wondered why the BJP was getting so desperate by the day in Delhi.

"I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Manish Sisodia's home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?" he tweeted. Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the police did not stop the goons from entering Sisodia's residence and even removed the barricades around the house.

He also played a purported video of the outside area of Sisodia's residence where a group of people can be seen forcefully entering inside. "BJP goons attacked the house of deputy chief minister while he was not at home. The Delhi Police helped the BJP goons in this act," Bhardwaj added.

No immediate reaction was available from the city police. AAP leader Atishi called it a "black day" in Delhi's political history.

"This is a black day in Delhi's political history that the Union Home Minister is now using his party goons and Delhi Police to attack the family of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his absence from his residence," she said at the press conference. Reacting to the charges, Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel Devraha claimed AAP leaders were trying to divert attention from the 'conspiracy' to kill BJP mayors and other corporation leaders.

"We protested outside Sisodia's residence to make it clear that the BJP workers are capable of answering any form of challenge," he said. The Delhi BJP had on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging that they were conspiring to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations.

Pathak had rubbished the allegation, saying the BJP has a habit of mixing random audios with random videos to "defame and malign" the image of people.