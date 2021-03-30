politics

Manjeri Candidate List: Key Contests in Manjeri Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Manjeri Candidate List: Key Contests in Manjeri Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Manjeri Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Manjeri seat is part of the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. M Ummer of IUML won from this seat beating Adv. K.Mohandas of CPI by a margin of 19,616 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.M.Ummer of MUL won from this this constituency defeating Prof:P.Gouri of CPI by a margin of 29,079 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Malappuram Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Manjeri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Manjeri constituency are: P. Abdunnasar of CPI, U. A. Latheef of IUML, P. R. Rashmilnath of BJP

first published:March 30, 2021, 17:28 IST