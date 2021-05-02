Manjeri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

37. Manjeri (मंजेरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Manjeri is part of 6. Malappuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,06,960 eligible electors, of which 1,03,156 were male, 1,03,804 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manjeri in 2021 is 1006.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,277 eligible electors, of which 93,487 were male, 96,790 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,144 eligible electors, of which 79,988 were male, 84,156 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manjeri in 2016 was 164. In 2011, there were 108.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv. M Ummer of IUML won in this seat by defeating Adv. K.Mohandas of CPI by a margin of 19,616 votes which was 14.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 50.22% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.M.Ummer of MUL won in this seat defeating Prof:P.Gouri of CPI by a margin of 29,079 votes which was 24.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 57.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 37. Manjeri Assembly segment of Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Manjeri are: Nazar Debona (CPI), P R Rasmil Nath (BJP), Adv U A Latheef (IUML), Palathingal Aboobacker (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.32%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.04%, while it was 71.01% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 37. Manjeri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 144. In 2011 there were 136 polling stations.

EXTENT:

37. Manjeri constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Manjeri Municipality and Pandikkad and Trikkalangode Panchayats in Ernad Taluk and Edappatta and Keezhattur Panchayats in Perinthalmanna Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Manjeri is 255 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manjeri is: 11°06’35.6"N 76°11’59.6"E.

