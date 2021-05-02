Manjeshwar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: A K M Ashraf of IUML Leading

1. Manjeshwar (मंजेश्वर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kasaragod district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Manjeshwar is part of 1. Kasaragod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,21,682 eligible electors, of which 1,11,000 were male, 1,10,682 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manjeshwar in 2021 is 997.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,165 eligible electors, of which 1,03,417 were male, 1,04,748 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,817 eligible electors, of which 88,748 were male, 88,069 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manjeshwar in 2016 was 20. In 2011, there were 16.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P B Abdul Razak of IUML won in this seat by defeating K Surendran of BJP by a margin of 89 votes which was 0.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 35.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P B Abdul Razak of MUL won in this seat defeating K Surendran of BJP by a margin of 5,828 votes which was 4.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 37.46% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 1. Manjeshwar Assembly segment of Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Manjeshwar are: A K M Ashraf (IUML), V V Rameshan (CPIM), K Surendran (BJP), Praveen Kumar S (ADHRMP), John D Souza I (IND), Surendran M S/O Padmavathi M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.33%, while it was 75.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 1. Manjeshwar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 167. In 2011 there were 160 polling stations.

EXTENT:

1. Manjeshwar constituency comprises of the following areas of Kasaragod district of Kerala: Enmakaje, Kumbla, Mangalpady, Manjeshwar, Meenja, Paivalike, Puthige and Vorkady Panchayats in Kasaragod Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kasaragod.

The total area covered by Manjeshwar is 377 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manjeshwar is: 12°40’21.0"N 74°59’27.2"E.

