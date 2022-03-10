Manjhanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Manjhanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arun Vidyarthi Advocate (INC), Indrajeet Saroj (SP), Neetu Kanojia (BSP), Lal Bahadur (BJP), Laakhan Singh Rajpasi (JAP), Balchandra (IND), Radheshyam Chaudhari (IND), Harilal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.57%, which is 2.47% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Lal Bahadur of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Manjhanpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.252 Manjhanpur (मंझनपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. Manjhanpur is part of Kaushambi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,88,697 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,10,759 were male and 1,77,938 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manjhanpur in 2019 was: 844 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,83,486 eligible electors, of which 2,07,397 were male,1,71,023 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,50,664 eligible electors, of which 1,94,694 were male, 1,55,970 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manjhanpur in 2017 was 724. In 2012, there were 326 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Lal Bahadur of BJP won in this seat defeating Indrajeet Saroj of BSP by a margin of 4,160 which was 1.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.5% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Indrajeet Saroj of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shiv Mohan Chaudhary of SP by a margin of 4,182 votes which was 2.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 43.64% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 252 Manjhanpur Assembly segment of the 50. Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency. Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won the Kaushambi Parliament seat defeating Indrajeet Saroj of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kaushambi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Manjhanpur are: Arun Vidyarthi Advocate (INC), Indrajeet Saroj (SP), Neetu Kanojia (BSP), Lal Bahadur (BJP), Laakhan Singh Rajpasi (JAP), Balchandra (IND), Radheshyam Chaudhari (IND), Harilal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.1%, while it was 59.47% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Manjhanpur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.252 Manjhanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 406. In 2012, there were 366 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.252 Manjhanpur comprises of the following areas of Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh: Manjhanpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Manjhanpur constituency, which are: Khaga, Sirathu, Chail, Manikpur, Chitrakoot. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Manjhanpur is approximately 673 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manjhanpur is: 25°24’58.3"N 81°21’48.2"E.

