1-min read

Manju Warrier, Who Stood by Victim in Kerala Actress Assault Case Against ex-husband Dileep, May Join Congress

Even though the Congress won't be fielding Manju in the upcoming elections, she will be the star campaigner for the grand old party in the polls.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
File photo of actress Manju Warrier. (Twitter)
Thrissur: Popular Malayalam actor Manju Warrier is all set to make her political debut ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The actor has reportedly expressed her willingness to join the Congress and has held talks with senior party leaders in the state.

Even though the Congress won’t be fielding Manju in the upcoming elections, she will be the star campaigner for the grand old party in the polls.

Neither the Congress nor the actor has officially responded to the actor’s entry yet.

The 40-year-old actor rose as a popular figure among Kerala’s activists after she supported the victim in Kerala actress assault case in which Dileep, her former husband is the prime accused.

Manju had also played a key role in the formation of women in cinema collective (WCC) which was formed in protest against the actors’ body Amma which was allegedly backing Dileep. Manju had later distanced herself from the women collective.

Manju was recently came in for criticism following her sudden withdrawal from the historic ‘women wall’ promoted by the ruling CPI(M).

Manju Warrier was last seen in Mohanlal starrer Odiyan. She shared screen with Prakash Raj in the movie.



