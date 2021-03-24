Mankachar Candidate List: Key Contests in Mankachar Assembly Constituency of Assam

Mankachar Assembly constituency in South Salmara district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mankachar seat is part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dr. Motiur Rohman Mondal of INC won from this seat beating Md. Aminul Islam of AIUDF by a margin of 4,313 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Zabed Islam of IND won from this this constituency defeating Dr. Motiur Rohman Mondal of INC by a margin of 10,787 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dhubri Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Mankachar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mankachar constituency are: Javed Islam of AGP, Aminul Islam of AIUDF