Mankada Candidate List: Key Contests in Mankada Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Mankada Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mankada seat is part of the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections T A Ahammed Kabeer of IUML won from this seat beating Adv. T K Rasheed Ali of CPM by a margin of 1,508 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections T.A.Ahmed Kabeer of MUL won from this this constituency defeating Kadeeja Sathar of CPM by a margin of 23,593 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Malappuram Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Mankada Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mankada constituency are: T. K. Rasheed Ali of CPI(M), Manjalamkuzhi Ali of IUML, Sajesh Elayil of BJP