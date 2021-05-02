Mankada Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

39. Mankada (मनकड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Mankada is part of 6. Malappuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,18,774 eligible electors, of which 1,08,297 were male, 1,10,477 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mankada in 2021 is 1020.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,94,496 eligible electors, of which 94,865 were male, 99,631 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,067 eligible electors, of which 79,104 were male, 84,963 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mankada in 2016 was 102. In 2011, there were 61.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, T A Ahammed Kabeer of IUML won in this seat by defeating Adv. T K Rasheed Ali of CPIM by a margin of 1,508 votes which was 1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 46.08% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, T.A.Ahmed Kabeer of MUL won in this seat defeating Kadeeja Sathar of CPIM by a margin of 23,593 votes which was 19.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 55.88% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 39. Mankada Assembly segment of Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Mankada are: Manjalamkuzhi Ali (IUML), Sajesh Elayil (BJP), Adv T K Rasheedali (CPIM), Ali S/O Alavi Haji (IND), Ali S/O Musthafa (IND), M Ali (IND), Rasheedali S/O Mammunni (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.17%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.74%, while it was 73.91% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 39. Mankada constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 151. In 2011 there were 133 polling stations.

EXTENT:

39. Mankada constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Angadippuram, Koottilangadi, Kuruva, Makkaraparamba, Mankada, Moorkkanad and Puzhakkattiri Panchayats in Perinthalmanna Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Mankada is 191 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mankada is: 10°59’35.5"N 76°08’48.1"E.

