Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मानखुर्द शिवाजीनगर): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

171. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar (मानखुर्द शिवाजीनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,02,546 eligible electors, of which 1,76,442 were male, 1,26,097 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 61 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SP 30328 72.18% Abu Asim Azmi LEADING SS 6356 15.13% Vithal Govind Lokare IND 5013 11.93% Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Iqbal Shaikh NOTA 322 0.77% Nota VBA -- 0.00% Suraiya Akbar Shaikh BMKP -- 0.00% Rakesh Chandrakant Gaikwad IND -- 0.00% Khurshed Nazir Khan PCP -- 0.00% Alamgeer Ahmad R. Rahmani IND -- 0.00% Baban Sopan Thoke IND -- 0.00% Khot Ravindra Krishna BSP -- 0.00% Maruti Dada Dharma Gaikwad

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,09,419 eligible electors, of which 1,83,247 were male, 1,26,172 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 61 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,70,843.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar has an elector sex ratio of 714.67.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Abu Asim Azmi of SP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 9937 votes which was 7.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.62% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Abu Asim Azmi of SP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 14117 votes which was 12.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.65% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 171. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly segment of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-East Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 26 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 47.21%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 41.33%, while it was 42.17 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 5.88%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 321 polling stations in 171. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 313.

Extent: 171. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2079, Ward No. 2080 (Part) – E.B. No. 1 to 59, 112 to 123, 179, 595 to 799, 805, 808 to 1048, 1200 to 1213, 1225, 1226, 1228 & 1230.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar is: 19.0465 72.9342.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar results.

