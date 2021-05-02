Mannadipet Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

1. Mannadipet (मन्नादीपेट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram District). Mannadipet is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 32,338 eligible electors, of which 15,198 were male, 17,137 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mannadipet in 2021 is 1128.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 30,709 eligible electors, of which 14,664 were male, 16,044 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,878 eligible electors, of which 13,585 were male, 14,293 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mannadipet in 2016 was 12. In 2011, there were 10.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, T.P.R. Selvame of AINRC won in this seat by defeating A. Krishnan of DMK by a margin of 419 votes which was 1.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 27.86% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, T.P.R. Selvam of AINRC won in this seat defeating K.P.K. Arul Murugan of PMK by a margin of 4,716 votes which was 18.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 49.56% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 1. Mannadipet Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Mannadipet are: A Krishnan Alias A K Kumar (DMK), K K Mathivadhanan, M B A , M Phil , (BSP), A Namassivayam (BJP), P Gopalakrishnan (MNM), Chitra (NTK), C Dhanavelu (AMMK), S Manikandan (DMDK), Chamsoudine (IND), Sivakumar R M (IND), Subburumani (IND), Brightmoon V Muruganandham (IND), Veerappan (IND), S Jayaball Alias Sengeni (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.78%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.83%, while it was 89.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 1. Mannadipet constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 35. In 2011 there were 35 polling stations.

EXTENT:

1. Mannadipet constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Mannadipet Commune Panchayat (Part) - Manalipet, Chettipet, Suthukeny, Pudukuppam, Katteri, Kuppam, Thethampakkam, Kodathur, Kunichampet, Mannadipet and Vadanur. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Mannadipet is 39 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mannadipet is: 11°57’30.6"N 79°38’03.5"E.

