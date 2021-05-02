Mannargudi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

167. Mannargudi (मन्नारगुडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Mannargudi is part of 30. Thanjavur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,59,916 eligible electors, of which 1,25,881 were male, 1,34,025 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mannargudi in 2021 is 1065.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,41,448 eligible electors, of which 1,19,070 were male, 1,22,375 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,522 eligible electors, of which 1,03,089 were male, 1,02,433 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mannargudi in 2016 was 199. In 2011, there were 187.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rajaa.T.R.B of DMK won in this seat by defeating Kamaraj. S of AIADMK by a margin of 9,937 votes which was 5.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 48.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rajaa, T.R.B. of DMK won in this seat defeating Rajamanickam,Siva. of AIADMK by a margin of 3,982 votes which was 2.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 48.93% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 167. Mannargudi Assembly segment of Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Mannargudi are: Rajamanickam Siva (AIADMK), Rajaa T R B (DMK), Aravindan Rama (NTK), Anbanandam S (MNM), Kamaraj S (AMMK), Sathiskumar S (PT), Kumaresan T (IND), Baradhidasan T (IND), Marimuthu A V M (IND), Murugan S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.34%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.6%, while it was 80.98% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 167. Mannargudi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 277. In 2011 there were 246 polling stations.

EXTENT:

167. Mannargudi constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu: NidamangalamTaluk (Part) Koilvenni, Nagar, Kaattusannavur Pannimangalam, Chittamallimelpadi, Adhanur, Munnaval Kottai, Munnaval Kottai (Part), Chettichatram, Pullavarayankudikadu, Rayapuram, Kalacheri, Parappanamedu, Poovanur, Vaiyakalathur, Olimathi, Ottagudi, Palangalathur, Hanumanthapuram, Perambur, Rishiyur, Athangudi, Vellakudi, Keelalavandhacheri, Melalavandhacheri, Annavasal, Annavasal Thenpathi, Pududevangudi, Arichapuram, Sithambur, Sekarai and Aaikudi villages. Needamangalam (TP). Mannargudi Taluk (Part) Kandamangalam, Nalamsetthi, Nemmeli (Talayamangalam Firka), Kuruchi, Moovarkottai, Vaduvur Melpathi, Vaduvur Agraharam, Vaduvur Vadapathi, Eda Melaiyar – I, Eda Melaiyar –II, Eda Melaiyar –III, Eda Keezhiyur – I, Eda Keezhiyur – II, Paruthi Kottai, Kalanjimedu, Vadakkaravayal, Pamini, Karnavur, Savala Karan, Aravathur, Rajalikudikkadu, Moovanallur, Kallar Embethi, Edayarembethi, Melavasal, Kumarapuram, Vaduvur Thenpathi I, Vaduvur Thenpathi –II, Karakottai, Peraiyur – I, Peraiyur II, Peraiyur –III, Peraiyur IV, Athikottai, Serumangalam –I, Serumangalam –II, Karikottai, Neduvakkottai, Gopiralayam, Ramapuram, Kailasanatharkoil, Mudal Sethi, Moonam Sethi, Maravakkadu, Serankulam, Asesham, Thirupalakudi I, Thirupalakudi II, Thirupalakudi-III, Nemmeli (Ullikottai Firka), Karuvakuruchi –I, Karuvakuruchi – II, Thalikottai, Mahadevapattinam I, Mahadevapattinam II, Ullikottai –I, Ullikottai –II, Koopachikkottai, Rajasambal Puram, Paravakkottai-I, Paravakkottai-II, Painganadu, Thulasenthirapuram, Sundarakkottai, Edayarnatham, Thenpathi, Vadapathi, Ethakkudi, Talayamangalam, Radhanarasimmapuram, Vallur, Thirumakkottai –I, Thirumakkottai – II, Melanatham, Thenparai, Palayakottaiparasapuram and Elavanur villages. Mannargudi (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvarur.

The total area covered by Mannargudi is 481 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mannargudi is: 10°39’49.0"N 79°25’19.2"E.

