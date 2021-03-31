Mannarkad Candidate List: Key Contests in Mannarkad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Mannarkad Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mannarkad seat is part of the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.N.Samsudheen of IUML won from this seat beating K.P. Suresh Raj of CPI by a margin of 12,325 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Advocate N. Samsudheen of MUL won from this this constituency defeating V. Chamunni of CPI by a margin of 8,270 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Palakkad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Mannarkad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls SJD led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mannarkkad constituency are: K. P. Suresh Raj of CPI, N. Shamsudheen of IUML, B. Naseema of AIADMK