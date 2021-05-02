Mannarkad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

54. Mannarkad (मन्नारकाड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (The Nilgiris, Coimbatore Districts). Mannarkad is part of 8. Palakkad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,98,223 eligible electors, of which 97,455 were male, 1,00,767 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mannarkad in 2021 is 1034.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,89,455 eligible electors, of which 92,002 were male, 97,453 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,275 eligible electors, of which 80,384 were male, 85,891 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mannarkad in 2016 was 224. In 2011, there were 149.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.N.Samsudheen of IUML won in this seat by defeating K.P. Suresh Raj of CPI by a margin of 12,325 votes which was 8.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 49.27% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Advocate N. Samsudheen of MUL won in this seat defeating V. Chamunni of CPI by a margin of 8,270 votes which was 6.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 49.66% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 54. Mannarkad Assembly segment of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Mannarkad are: Sivadasan (BSP), Advocate N Samsudheen (IUML), K P Suresh Raj (CPI), Agali Naseema P (AIADMK), Ajikumar (IND), James Mash (IND), Shibu George (IND), Shamsuddeen S/O Yusaf (IND), Shamsuddeen S/O Hamza (IND), Suresh (IND), Suresh Babu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.45%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.39%, while it was 72.9% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 54. Mannarkad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 147. In 2011 there were 142 polling stations.

EXTENT:

54. Mannarkad constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Agali, Alanallur, Kottoppadam, Kumaramputhur, Mannarkkad, Pudur and Sholayur Panchayat in Mannarkkad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Mannarkad is 1080 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mannarkad is: 11°04’47.6"N 76°32’31.6"E.

