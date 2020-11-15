Manner in Which Congress is Being Run Benefitting BJP: RJD Leader Slams Party after Grand Alliance's Bihar Loss

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Congress after the latter's poor performance in the just-concluded Bihar Assembly elections, alleging that the manner in which the grand old party is being run is benefitting the BJP.

The BJP-JDU's alliance in Bihar scraped through a majority, winning 125 seats in the House where the halfway mark is 122. The RJD-Congress-CPI(ML) 'Mahagathbandhan' won 110 seats. While the RJD is the single largest party in the house with 75 seats, the Congress finished with a paltry 19.

Tiwari said that the Congress has become a "shackle" for the 'Mahagathbanthan' as the party chose candidates unfamiliar with Bihar politics to contest elections. "They had fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for three days, Priyanka (Gandhi) didn't come, those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right," he said.

Tiwari alleged former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were taking part in a picnic when elections were in full swing in Bihar. "Elections were in full swing here and Rahul Gandhi was having a picnic at Priyanka ji's house in Shimla. Is the party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that the manner in which Congress party is being run, it is benefitting BJP," he said.

Tiwari said the issues with the Congress are not exclusive to Bihar, but their reflection can be seen in other states as well. "In other states too, the Congress lays more emphasis on contesting on the maximum possible number of seats but they fail at winning the maximum possible number of seats. The Congress should think about this," he said.

Tiwari senior Congress leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari and Mukul Wasnik had also expressed concerns over the handling of the party in a meeting.