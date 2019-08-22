Manner of Chidambaram's Arrest 'Very Depressing', Says TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday termed as "very depressing" the way Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram was arrested and alleged that the judiciary was not coming to the help of a "crying" democratic system.

In her first reaction after Chidambaram's arrest by CBI in INX media case on Wednesday evening, Banerjee quoted Rabindranath Tagore and said the "message of justice is crying silently in isolation". Banerjee also alleged that democracy in the country was "absolutely missing while the media has turned into a spokesperson for the BJP-led central government".

I have only one thing to say. I believe that sometimes the process is incorrect. I am not talking about the legality of the matter, but he (Chidambaram) is a senior politician, ex-finance and home minister of this country. The way his matter is being handled is very depressing,very sad and bad, Banerjee told reporters while leaving the sea town Digha in East Midnapore district Thursday.

We should not forget that Indian democracy is resting on the four pillars of the legislature, the executive, the judiciary, and the press.

We are missing democracy in our country...its crying. I will not make any comment on the judiciary... but the media has turned into BJPs spokesperson. Whatever they (the BJP) are saying the channels are telecasting... even they (BJP) are sending videos to the channels and asking them to show that on their channels, the Trinamool Congress president remarked.

