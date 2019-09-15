Manohar Lal Khattar Vouches for 'NRC in Haryana', Says Former Justice Working on It, Both Will Visit Assam Soon
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that they will implement NRC in the state and have sought retired Justice HS Bhalla's support and suggestion.
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
Chandigarh: After Assam, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the National Register of Citizens will be implemented in the state.
"We will implement NRC in Haryana," Khattar told reporters in Panchkula after meeting Justice HS Bhalla (retd) and former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba at their residences here.
Khattar met them under his party's "Maha Sampark Abhiyan" ahead of state polls in October. He had previously too supported NRC implementation across the country. Interacting with reporters after meeting Justice Bhalla, a retired high court judge, Khattar said, "I met them under Maha Sampark Abhiyan where we meet prominent citizens."
"When we meet, the talk revolves around how to take country forward and other such issues," he said. He said Justice Bhalla has taken up many assignments after his retirement. "He is also working on NRC and will visit Assam soon. I said that we will implement NRC in Haryana and have sought Bhalla ji's support and suggestion," he said.
On August 31, the final NRC in Assam was released, leaving out 19 lakh people. The process of NRC update was started in Assam following a Supreme Court order in 2013 and since then, the apex court has closely monitored the entire process. However, several political parties, including the BJP in the northeastern state, have voiced their dissatisfaction with the final document.
On Sunday, Khattar also said the Haryana government will look into the feasibility of setting up a Law Commission. "He (Justice Bhalla) suggested that a Law Commission should be set up in Haryana. The government will look into the feasibility of setting up of this commission," Khattar said.
