Manohar Parrikar Health Updates LIVE: Modi Arranges for Special Aircraft to Airlift Goa CM to AIIMS

Manohar Parrikar Health Updates LIVE: Ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is being shifted to AIIMS in Delhi as the BJP gears up to send a team to the coastal state to take stock of the governance situation on the group. Prime Minster Narendra Modi is arranging for a special aircraft to airlift Parrikar to Delhi. Manohar Parrikar had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah over phone on Friday and expressed “inability” to continue in the top post owing to his health.Parrikar was reportedly told to continue as the chief minister until further instructions. "This is the festival of Ganpati. Parrikarji had called to wish Amit Shahji. The conversation went on for quite some time. During this conversation, Parrikar apprised Shah about his health condition. He also said that it would be difficult for him to discharge his duties as the CM. Shah told him to continue as the CM until further instructions," a BJP leader told News18. The leader added that Parrikar had also spoken to PM Modi.