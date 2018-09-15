Manohar Parrikar Health Updates LIVE: Modi Arranges for Special Aircraft to Airlift Goa CM to AIIMS

Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, held meetings with Speaker Pramod Sawant and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo amid talks of distribution of some portfolios currently being looked after by him. "Portfolios would be distributed today to existing ministers so that the administration of Goa can run smoothly and ministers can take decisions on any files. He will distribute 48 portfolios, but will keep two or three like Home, Finance, GAD for himself," Lobo told reporters after meeting Parrikar at a private hospital in the beach village of Candolim, located 15 km from Panaji.
Parrikar was reportedly told to continue as the chief minister until further instructions. "This is the festival of Ganpati. Parrikarji had called to wish Amit Shahji. The conversation went on for quite some time. During this conversation, Parrikar apprised Shah about his health condition. He also said that it would be difficult for him to discharge his duties as the CM. Shah told him to continue as the CM until further instructions," a BJP leader told News18. The leader added that Parrikar had also spoken to PM Modi.
Parrikar heads to Delhi | Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is headed to the national capital via a special chartered flight for further treatment and examination at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS). PM Modi had arranged for a special aircraft for Parrikar to be flown to Delhi.
On Friday, Parrikar made a surprise appearance at his ancestral residence in Parra village in North Goa district to pay his respects to Lord Ganesha and also convened a meeting of senior Cabinet ministers as well as the core committee of the state BJP -- his first meeting involving political leaders from his own party and allies since his return. Parrikar, who since his return from the US on September 6, had been under self-imposed exile at his private residence and a nondescript clinic operated by a relative.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made arrangement for a special aircraft for Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar to be airlifted to AIIMS. Parrikar, 62, is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa. "He will be flying to Delhi around 10.30 am today by a special flight and would be admitted to AIIMS for his follow-up treatment," a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
A central team, including Ram Lal and BL Santosh, will be visiting Goa on Monday to decide further course of action, NDTV reported. They will work towards identifying a "stand-in" for Mr Parrikar till there is a clarity on his health, sources said. The Goa unit of BJP too held a meeting of its state-level core committee on Friday and later met Mr Parrikar.
A day earlier, top BJP leaders and alliance ministers in the BJP-led coalition cabinet met ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at a private clinic in Candolim village. The former Defence Minister was admitted to the health facility two days ago. Parrikar -- who earlier on Friday attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his ancestral home in Parra village, located about 10 km from Panaji -- is fine, both PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar of the MGP and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai of Goa Forward said, after meeting the Chief Minister.
Parrikar, who since his return from the US on September 6, had been under self-imposed exile at his private residence and a nondescript clinic operated by a relative. On Friday, he made a surprise appearance at his ancestral residence in Parra village in North Goa district to pay his respects to Lord Ganesha and also convened a meeting of senior Cabinet ministers as well as the core committee of the state BJP — his first meeting involving political leaders from his own party and allies since his return.
Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai, who is one of the Cabinet ministers who met Parrikar on Friday, along with several other Cabinet colleagues, told reporters after the meeting that BJP central leaders would be arriving in Goa on Saturday to take stock of the situation. With his leadership under question due to his continued absence from office, Chief Minister Parrikar on Friday made two surprising moves, which have raised the political temperature in the coastal state.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on condition of anonymity said that Parrikar has already apprised the party high command of his health condition during a telephonic conversation on Friday evening. "He has apprised the high command of his health status. When the central leaders visit Goa, they will be meeting BJP leaders, allies as well as Parrikar himself to discuss the leadership issue," the party leader said.
The BJP central team is likely to land in the coastal state on Saturday to oversee political developments and speak to party leaders, as well as assure allies over the future course of action. Quoting sources, a report in PTI said that Parrikar may hand over some portfolios to his cabinet colleagues. "By next week, the government will work out the exact arrangement through which the work burden on Parrikar could be reduced. Thought would also be given to replacing the two ailing ministers in the cabinet, Pandurang Madkaikar and Francis D'Souza," the report quoted a BJP leader as saying. Madkaikar and D'Souza are also currently hospitalised.
Ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is being shifted to AIIMS in Delhi as the BJP gears up to send a team to the coastal state to take stock of the governance situation on the group. Parrikar had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah over phone on Friday and expressed “inability” to continue in the top post owing to his health. Parrikar was reportedly told to continue as the chief minister until further instructions. "This is the festival of Ganpati. Parrikarji had called to wish Amit Shahji. The conversation went on for quite some time. During this conversation, Parrikar apprised Shah about his health condition. He also said that it would be difficult for him to discharge his duties as the CM. Shah told him to continue as the CM until further instructions," a BJP leader told News18. The leader added that Parrikar had also spoken to PM Modi.
Parrikar, who returned from the US after medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district on Thursday evening. Earlier this year, he underwent three-month-long treatment in the US for a pancreatic ailment.
