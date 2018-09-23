English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manohar Parrikar to Continue as Goa Chief Minister: Amit Shah Puts End to Speculation
BJP chief Amit Shah also announced that there would be certain changes in the Goa cabinet and other government departments.
File Photo of Manohar Parrikar. (GETTY IMAGES)
New Delhi: Putting an end to weeks of speculation, BJP chief Amit Shah announced on Sunday that an ailing Manohar Parrikar would continue as the chief minister of Goa.
Shah also announced that there would be certain changes in the cabinet and other government departments.
Taking to Twitter, Shah said, “After discussions with the core team of Goa State BJP, it has been decided that the Chief Minister of Goa, Mr. @manoharparrikar, will continue to lead the Goa government. The changes in the cabinet and departments of the state government will be made shortly.”
Ever since Parrikar was shifted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment, tension among the political ranks in Goa, particularly among the allies of BJP, have been simmering with opposition Congress grabbing the opportunity to stake claim to power for the fourth time.
Ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) led the show of discontent earlier last week demanding that it was "high time" the chief minister handed over charges to the senior most minister during his absence in the state.
Shah had recently sent a central party leaders team to the coastal state to speak to allies and take stock of the political situation. The BJP has asserted that its government continues to have the support of a majority of MLAs.
The reshuffle of ministers will be aimed at consolidating support for the BJP-led alliance government as the Congress is looking for signs of discontent to topple the Goa government.
In the 40-member state assembly, the Parrikar-led government has the support of 23 MLAs.
गोवा प्रदेश भाजपा की कोर टीम के साथ चर्चा कर यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @manoharparrikar जी ही गोवा सरकार का नेतृत्व करते रहेंगे।
प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल व विभागों में बदलाव शीघ्र ही किया जाएगा।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 23, 2018
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
