Manohar Parrikar Using Illness to Gain Sympathy, Says Goa Congress

CM @manoharparrikar your leaked letter to @RahulGandhi states that you are fighting with life-threatening illness. So please take rest for better of Gõy Gõykar Gõykarponn.Are you using your illness to gain sympathy?Isn't this Power Hungry politics?@girishgoa — Sidhanath Buyao (@sidhanathbuyao) January 31, 2019

The Goa Congress unit on Thursday accused ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of using his illness to gain sympathy.In a tweet, Goa Congress spokesperson Sidhanath Buyao also accused Parrikar of leaking his letter to Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday."CM your leaked letter to Rahul Gandhi states that you are fighting with life-threatening illness. So please take rest for better(ment) of Goy, Goykar, Goykarponn (Goa, Goan, Goanness). Are you using your illness to gain sympathy? Isn't this power hungry politics?" Buyao said in his tweet.Parrikar and Gandhi publicly exchanged letters to each other on Wednesday, in which the former accused the Congress President of drawing political mileage from a courtesy visit paid to the Chief Minister on Tuesday.Moreover, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat also met Parrikar on Thursday and said, "I had just come to check on him, how is his health, how is he feeling."The Chief Minister also said that during the courtesy meeting with Rahul Gandhi, no reference to the Rafale deal was made, accusing Gandhi of giving a political twist to the affair.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.