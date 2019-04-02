English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manohar Parrikar's Inputs Included in BJP's Poll Campaign in Goa, Says Naik
Manohar Parrikar, 63, died on March 17 after battling a pancreatic ailment for over a year.
File image of late chief minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar.
Panaji: Union minister Shripad Naik, who is contesting from North Goa Lok Sabha seat, on Tuesday said the BJP has incorporated inputs given by late chief minister Manohar Parrikar for its poll campaign in the coastal state.
