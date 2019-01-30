English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Read Here: Manohar Parrikar's 'Let Down' Letter to Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Their Meeting, Rafale
On Tuesday, Rahul had paid a surprise visit to ailing Goa CM and later at a rally in Kochi claimed that Parrikar had no role in the new deal struck by PM Modi for Rafale jets.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (PTI)
New Delhi: Goa CM and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar said he "felt let down" by Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the latter used their personal visit to score political points.
Here is Goa CM Parrikar's full letter to Rahul Gandhi:
Here is Goa CM Parrikar's full letter to Rahul Gandhi:
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
