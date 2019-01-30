LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Read Here: Manohar Parrikar's 'Let Down' Letter to Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Their Meeting, Rafale

On Tuesday, Rahul had paid a surprise visit to ailing Goa CM and later at a rally in Kochi claimed that Parrikar had no role in the new deal struck by PM Modi for Rafale jets.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Read Here: Manohar Parrikar's 'Let Down' Letter to Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Their Meeting, Rafale
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (PTI)
New Delhi: Goa CM and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar said he "felt let down" by Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the latter used their personal visit to score political points.

Here is Goa CM Parrikar's full letter to Rahul Gandhi:

Parrikar letter 1

Parrikar letter 2



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram