Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Manoharpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Manoharpur (मनोहरपुर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
Detailed Results
55. Manoharpur (मनोहरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and West Singhbhum (पश्चिमी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Manoharpur is part of 10. Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%.
- 2019 Results
In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 1,97,337 eligible electors, of which 98,482 were male, 98,855 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
Among the first-time voters in Manoharpur, there are 3229 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 1718 are male, 1511 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1499 voters in the 80+ age category and 3919 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.
In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,85,511 eligible electors, of which 92,971 were male, 92,540 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,54,936.
Manoharpur has an elector sex ratio of 1003.79.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Joba Manjhi of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16569 votes which was 13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 45.16% in 2014 in the seat.
In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 6,270 votes which was 6.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.16% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 55. Manoharpur Assembly segment of Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency. Singhbhum Parliament seat was won by INC's Geeta Kora.
Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.03%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.71%, while it was 62.72% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 264 polling stations in 55. Manoharpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 225.
Extent: 55. Manoharpur constituency comprises of the following areas of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Manoharpur police station excluding Gram Panchayats Kurtabera, Urkiya, Makaramda, Thalkobad (Part I) and Chhotanagra (Part I)] and Gram Panchayats Beralumin, Jojoda, Serengda, Orenga, Ihilrua, Goilkera, Kuira, Kadamdiha, Dalaikela, Sonua-Iorapokhar, Porahat, Sogoisai, Gudri Iarakel, Asantaliya, Dalki-Gobindpur, Bhalurangi, Harimara, Tunian Gajpur, Bandu, Poronger, Koloeda, Kulda, Bari, Lonjo, Bera Kayam, Mamail, Piring, Komrora, Komrora-Dariyo, DuraJante and Banskata in Chakradharpur police station in Chaibasa Sadar sub-division.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Manoharpur is: 22.3619 85.1805.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Manoharpur results.
