Manoj Tiwari Accuses Delhi Govt of Harassing People Through Odd-Even Scheme, Terms it 'Arbitrarily Imposed'

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday, accusing it of "harassing" people through the "arbitrarily imposed" odd-even scheme, which kicked in on Monday in view of severe levels of air pollution in the city.

In a sharp retort, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that BJP leaders like Tiwari and Vijay Goel were "misleading" people.

Goel violated the odd-even rule on Monday by driving an SUV with an odd last digit in its registration number and termed the Kejriwal government's initiative "an election stunt".

The BJP MP was fined Rs 4,000 for the violation, which he termed a "symbolic protest" against the "drama and election stunt" of the AAP dispensation.

The blame game between the BJP and the ruling AAP over a host of issues including air pollution in the national capital, has intensified with approaching Delhi Assembly elections, which is due to be held early next year.

"The odd-even scheme being implemented by the Kejriwal government is actually in line with the selfish politics of Aam Aadmi Party in view of the Assembly elections in Delhi," Tiwari said. "People are being harassed due to the odd-even scheme imposed on them arbitrarily."

He also questioned the Delhi government's decision to exempt cab aggregators from the scheme, even though it "banned private vehicles including those run on CNG".

Singh, however, said, "Starting from MP Vijay Goel to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, they have completely opposed the efforts of the Delhi government to curb pollution. They have shared on social media pictures of burning garbage and misleading people."

The odd-even scheme will continue from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.