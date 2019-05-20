Manoj Tiwari Likely to Win North East Delhi, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the results of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari may emerge as the winner from the North East seat of Delhi.Tiwari contested 2009 general election as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur but lost to Yogi Adityanath. He again contested in the 2014 general elections as a BJP candidate and won.As per the exit polls, other contestants — Congress’ Sheila Dikshit and AAP’s Dilip Pandey may be trailing. Dikshit, president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, served as the chief minister of Delhi for a period of 15 years. She was defeated in the New Delhi constituency by AAP president Arvind Kejriwal, who replaced her as Delhi's chief minister.Earlier in 2014, BJP won all seven constituencies of Delhi. They won the North East Delhi seat with a margin of 11 per cent votes. BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari by getting 5,96,125 votes and about 45.3 per cent of the vote share, defeated AAP’s Ananad Kumar who got 4,52,041 votes and a vote share of 34.3 per cent. Congress’s senior leader Jai Prakash Agarwal came in third with 16.3 per cent of votes.In the 2009 elections, Congress had swept all seven seats of Delhi. Jai Prakash Agarwal of Congress defeated BJP’s BL Sharma with a huge margin of 26.7 per cent of the votes. Agarwal and Sharma won 59 and 33.7 per cent of the votes, respectively.In 2004, Congress won six seats while BJP could managed to grab the one seat in South Delhi.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.The final results will be announced on May 23.