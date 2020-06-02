Manoj Tiwari Removed as BJP Delhi President, Adesh Kumar Gupta Appointed New Chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the president of its Delhi unit replacing actor-politician Manoj Tiwari.

The decision by party president JP Nadda was announced in a statement.

Gupta, whose appointment will take place with immediate effect, is a former mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and replaces Tiwari, a member of Lok Sabha, at the helm in the Delhi BJP.

"I'm thankful to PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party for appointing a humble party worker like me to the post of state party president," said Gupta. "It will be challenging to expand and consolidate the party base in view of the coronavirus pandemic."

Tiwari had offered to quit after the BJP lost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi assembly polls and his term was also over.

The BJP also named tribal leader and former Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai as its Chhattisgarh state president. Sai was a Union minister in the first government under Narendra Modi but could not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after the party decided to not repeat any of its sitting MPs in Chhattisgarh after losing to the Congress in the assembly polls.

Sai replaces Vikram Usendi.

In another appointment, the party made S Tikendra Singh its Manipur state president.

These are the first important organisational appointments in the BJP after the coronavirus outbreak curbed political activities and the party primarily focussed on steering relief work for people affected by the lockdown.

The development signals, to some extent, a return of regular political activities as lockdown restrictions across the country are relaxed.

(With inputs from PTI)