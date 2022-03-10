Manpreet Singh Badal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Manpreet Singh Badal of INC in the 2022 Punjab Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Manpreet Singh Badal has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

A five-time MLA and two-time finance minister, Manpreet Badal is the son of Gurdas Singh Badal, the younger brother of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. Manpreet, who first won in 1995 on a SAD ticket from Gidderbaha, continued to win from there in 1997, 2002 and 2007. He quit the party in 2010 and floated his own political outfit, People’s Party of Punjab. In 2016, he merged his outfit with the Congress, after having lost from both Gidderbha and Maur. He then won the 2017 elections under the Congress’s banner from Bathinda.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Manpreet Singh Badal is 60 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 72.7 crore and total liabilies of Rs 2.8 crore.

