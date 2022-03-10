Mansa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Vijay Singla AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Mansa seat in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party’s Vijay Singla is leading by a wide margin of votes against singer Sidhu Moose Wala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu of Congress, even as the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP’s leads have crossed the majority mark of 75 seats in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. The ruling Congress has managed to take the second position after a neck and neck fight with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting from Mansa in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Prem Kumar (SAD), Vijay Singla (AAP), Shubhdeep Singh (INC), Shivcharan Dass (CPIMLRS), Jiwan Dass (PLC), Tarunveer Singh Ahluwalia (LIP), Balwant Singh (ABRS), Rajinder Singh (SADASM), Shukwinder Singh (IND), Gurnam Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.99%, which is -5.53% compared to the 2017 elections. The Mansa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Nazar Singh Manshahia. The Mansa seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mansa results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.96 Mansa (मनसा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Malwa region and Mansa district of Punjab. Mansa is part of the Bathinda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi-Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls is 61.83%, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 218339 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,02,802 were male and 1,15,534 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mansa in 2022 is 1,124 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,494 eligible electors, of which 1,10,171 were male,96,629 female, and 1 elector of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,123 eligible electors, of which 97,537 were male, 84,586 female, and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mansa in 2017 was 1,092. In 2012, there were 763 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Nazar Singh Manshahia of AAP won in this seat defeating Manoj Bala of INC by a margin of 20,469 which was 11.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 40.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Prem Mittal of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Gurpreet Kaur of INC by a margin of 1,305 votes which was 0.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 37.53% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 96 Mansa Assembly segment of the 11. Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa are: Prem Kumar (SAD), Vijay Singla (AAP), Shubhdeep Singh (INC), Shivcharan Dass (CPIMLRS), Jiwan Dass (PLC), Tarunveer Singh Ahluwalia (LIP), Balwant Singh (ABRS), Rajinder Singh (SADASM), Shukwinder Singh (IND), Gurnam Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.99%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.52%, while it was 81.55% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Mansa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.96 Mansa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 196. In 2012, there were 173 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.96 Mansa comprises of the following areas of Mansa district of Punjab: Panchayats Malikpur, Mansa Khurd of Mansa Kalan KC; KCs Phaphre Bhaike, Bhikhi, Joga, Bhaini Bagha, Bhikhi (Nagar Panchayat) and Mansa (Municipal Council) of Mansa Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Mansa constituency, which are: Sunam, Budhlada, Sardulgarh, Maur, Bhadaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mansa is approximately 561 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mansa is: 30°04’50.9"N 75°26’58.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mansa results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.