Mantralayam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mantralayam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- T. Kesappa IND -- -- G. Yellareddy NOTA -- -- Nota JSP -- -- B. Lakshmanna PPOI -- -- B. Eemanthu TDP -- -- Palakurthi Thikka Reddy YSRCP -- -- Y. Balanagireddy INC -- -- Shivaprakash Reddy A.D. BJP -- -- Jalli Madhusudan

145. Mantralayam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,87,011 voters of which 91,915 are male and 95,080 are female and 16 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Mantralayam, recorded a voter turnout of 84.98%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.18% and in 2009, 69.96% of Mantralayam's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Y Balanagireddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 7,462 votes which was 5.31% of the total votes polled. Y Balanagireddy polled a total of 1,40,478 (46.83%) votes.TDP's Y Balanagi Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10697 (9.55%) votes. Y Balanagi Reddy polled 1,11,957 which was 46.83% of the total votes polled.Mantralayam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मन्त्रालयम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మంత్రాలయం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).