GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Manvi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Raja Venkatappa Nayak Raja Ambanna Nayak Wins

Live election result of 55 Manvi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Manvi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manvi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Raja Venkatappa Nayak Raja Ambanna Nayak Wins
Live election result of 55 Manvi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Manvi MLA.
Manvi (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,38,620 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,16,797 are male, 1,21,729 female and 72 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 104.2 and the approximate literacy rate is 55%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status JD(S) Raja Venkatappa Nayak Raja Ambanna Nayak Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)5354834.76%Raja Venkatappa Nayak Raja Ambanna Nayak
IND3773324.49%Dr. Tanusree @ Preeti
BJP3025019.64%Sharanappa K. Gudadinni
INC2817718.29%G. Hampayya Nayak Ballatagi
NOTA18701.21%Nota
AIMEP12400.80%Krishna Nayak
IND12350.80%R. Mudukappa Nayak

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,987 votes (5.73%) securing 41.5% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.13%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,519 votes (2.36%) registering 35.86% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Manvi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You