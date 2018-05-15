Manvi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Raja Venkatappa Nayak Raja Ambanna Nayak Wins

Live Status JD(S) Raja Venkatappa Nayak Raja Ambanna Nayak Won

Manvi (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,38,620 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,16,797 are male, 1,21,729 female and 72 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 104.2 and the approximate literacy rate is 55%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,987 votes (5.73%) securing 41.5% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.13%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,519 votes (2.36%) registering 35.86% of the votes polled.