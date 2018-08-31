English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Some in NDA Don't Want to See Modi as PM Again: Kushwaha's Latest Claim
Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) is currently in talks with other NDA partners in Bihar for seat distribution for the upcoming 2019 general elections.
File photo of Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) national president Upendra Kushwaha.
Patna: Union minister and NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha has alleged that "some people in NDA do not want to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister".
Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) is currently in talks with other NDA partners in Bihar for seat distribution for the upcoming 2019 general elections. With Nitish Kumar's JD(U) joining the NDA, smaller parties like RLSP and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP are competing to retain the number of seats they had contested in 2014.
“Some people in NDA do not want to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister, and I am speaking this with full responsibility,” he said, adding that he would not disclose anything further.
Kushwaha's 'kheer theory' last week had triggered a furore in the state politics when his statements were interpreted as feelers to the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal for a pre-poll tie-up.
The RLSP chief, once a close aide of Nitish Kumar, quit the party to float his own political outfit ahead of the last Lok Sabha polls. The relationship between the Bihar chief minister and Kushwaha has since been strained.
Clarifying his 'kheer theory', the Kushwaha said that his statement was not directed at any party, and he was ‘talking about the collective votes of the society in general’. He said that he will help gather votes for PM Narendra Modi.
“Our party will launch a social movement paigam-e-kheer in Patna from September 25,” he said, adding that his kheer theory, which was 'blown out of proposition', will be served at the event.
“We will get the sugar from Brahmins, Tulsi from Choudharyji (RLSP Bihar chief Bhudev Choudhary) and can make delicious kheer with the dry-fruits from the extremely backward classes and Dalits and Dastarkhan from the house of our minority community. Then we can relish the delicious kheer together,” Kushwaha had said during a function in Bihar.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
