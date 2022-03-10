Mao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NPF is Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Mao seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Losii Dikho (NPF), Woba Joram (IND), Sanii Alexander Maikho (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 87.26%, which is -4.15% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Losii Dikho of NPF in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.48 Mao (माओ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Senapati district of Manipur. Mao is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 54756 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 27,454 were male and 27,302 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mao in 2019 was: 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 53,841 eligible electors, of which 27,025 were male,26,816 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 52,360 eligible electors, of which 25,806 were male, 26,554 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mao in 2017 was 285. In 2012, there were 233 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Losii Dikho of NPF won in this seat defeating Woba Joram of BJP by a margin of 15,414 which was 31.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 52.69% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dikho of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating P T Arhai of INC by a margin of 8,930 votes which was 19.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 48.24% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 48 Mao Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Mao are: Losii Dikho (NPF), Woba Joram (IND), Sanii Alexander Maikho (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.26%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 91.41%, while it was 85.65% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mao went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.48 Mao Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 69. In 2012, there were 57 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.48 Mao comprises of the following areas of Senapati district of Manipur:

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Mao constituency, which are: Karong, Tadubi, Chingai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kohima and Phek districts of Nagaland.

The total area covered by Mao is approximately 2764 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mao is: 25°29’20.8"N 94°18’06.1"E.

