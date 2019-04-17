SPONSORED BY
Maoists Gun Down Woman Polling Officer in Odisha on Election Eve

Sector Officer Sanjukta Digal was shot dead when she got down from a vehicle to check a suspicious object lying on the road while passing through a jungle, said DGP B K Sharma.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
Phulbani (Odisha): Maoists gunned down a woman polling officer in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Wednesday when she was taking a team of poll personnel to a booth on the eve of second phase election, police said.

Other polling personnel were in the vehicle and were unhurt.

The incident occurred in the Phulbani Assembly segment under the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat where polling is scheduled to begin at 7 am on Thursday.
