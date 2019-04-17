Maoists Gun Down Woman Polling Officer in Odisha on Election Eve

Maoists gunned down a woman polling officer in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Wednesday when she was taking a team of poll personnel to a booth on the eve of second phase election, police said.Sector Officer Sanjukta Digal was shot dead when she got down from the vehicle to check a suspicious object lying on the road while passing through a jungle, said DGP B K Sharma.Other polling personnel were in the vehicle and were unhurt.The incident occurred in the Phulbani Assembly segment under the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat where polling is scheduled to begin at 7 am on Thursday.