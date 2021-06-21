Maratha Quota Protest: Silent Marches in Maharashtra Postponed by a Month

Silent agitations planned over the next few days across Maharashtra seeking quota and other benefits for the Maratha community have been postponed by a month to give the state government time to fulfill these demands, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati said in Nashik on Monday. He had earlier sat on a three-hour protest here, which was attended by Maharashtra ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dada Bhuse, as well as state Assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal. “The state government has met most of our demands. It has asked for 21 days to fulfill the rest of the demands. Therefore, we have decided to postpone out silent agitation by one month. The struggle for Maratha reservation will not stop at all," he said.

Maratha outfits had announced that they would hold silent marches in Kolhapur, Nashik, Raigad, Amravati and Aurangabad, the first two having been completed. The BJP leader said the state government had agreed to the demand of setting up eight sub-centres of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARATHI), including issuing an order to start the Kolhapur sub-centre immediately.

It has also agreed to give full autonomy and more funds to SARATHI, build hostels for Maratha students in 23 districts as well as OBC-like benefits to members of the community, he said. On May 5, the Supreme Court had struck down a Maharashtra law that gave reservations in jobs and education to Marathas under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes category.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here