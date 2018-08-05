GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Maratha Reservation Demand Should be Decided Without Touching Existing Quotas, Says Sharad Pawar

The former Union minister spoke at a book release function in Pune.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2018, 8:14 AM IST
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI Photo)
Pune: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday, said the Maharashtra government should not tamper with the existing reservations while deciding on the Maratha community's demand for quota.

"The reservation for SC, ST and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class) should not be touched," he said, speaking at a book release here.

"The government is not taking any decision, is only holding talks. So it seems as if the government wants the agitation (of pro-quota Maratha organisations) to continue," the veteran leader said.

The politically influential Maratha community is agitating for the last two weeks for reservation in jobs and education

