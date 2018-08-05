English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maratha Reservation Demand Should be Decided Without Touching Existing Quotas, Says Sharad Pawar
The former Union minister spoke at a book release function in Pune.
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Pune: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday, said the Maharashtra government should not tamper with the existing reservations while deciding on the Maratha community's demand for quota.
The former Union minister spoke at a book release function in Pune.
"The reservation for SC, ST and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class) should not be touched," he said, speaking at a book release here.
"The government is not taking any decision, is only holding talks. So it seems as if the government wants the agitation (of pro-quota Maratha organisations) to continue," the veteran leader said.
The politically influential Maratha community is agitating for the last two weeks for reservation in jobs and education
Also Watch
The former Union minister spoke at a book release function in Pune.
"The reservation for SC, ST and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class) should not be touched," he said, speaking at a book release here.
"The government is not taking any decision, is only holding talks. So it seems as if the government wants the agitation (of pro-quota Maratha organisations) to continue," the veteran leader said.
The politically influential Maratha community is agitating for the last two weeks for reservation in jobs and education
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Crucial Eagle Gives Fiji Title to Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical to Premiere in Kuala Lumpur
- Is Netflix Taking the Indian Market Too Lightly? It's Time They Change Their Stance
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...