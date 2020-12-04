Marathon Meeting at CM Chouhan's House Discuss Possible Rejig in MP BJP, Scindia Loyalists to Make Entry

A marathon meeting was held at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal on Friday over possible organisational reshuffle in the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to sources, the meeting discussed cabinet expansion, political appointments in boards and corporations and fresh appointments in the wake of several senior BJP leaders joining the Shivraj government.

There is an increasing demand in favour of loyalists of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia- Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsiram Silawat, who were appointed ministers in the Shivraj cabinet while the cabinet was formed but later resigned as they could not become MLA due to mandatory six months rule. Both have won the bypoll with sizable margins.

However, amid speculations on cabinet expansion, Chouhan on Wednesday had rejected claims on cabinet expansion.

Sources have claimed that a mini-expansion could still happen in which the two former ministers could be brought back into the cabinet.

The meeting also discussed appointments in boards and corporations. Former ministers Imarti Devi, Girraj Dandotiya and Aidal Singh Kansana, who have lost in bypolls are awaiting ‘rehabilitation’.

Others such as former legislator from Anuppur Ramlal Rautel who is upset with the party for denial of ticket after the entry of minister Bisahulal Singh into the BJP could be given a political appointment.

The chief minister, BJP state president VD Sharma and party general secretary Suhas Bhagat were present at the meeting. Sharma is yet to form his executive eight months after being elevated as the state head in Madhya Pradesh.

The state party chief called the meeting a routine affair held to discuss the functioning of the party.

Shivraj ministers Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadauria and Brijendra Pratap Singh, who are also party vice presidents, could be asked to make way for fresh faces in the party organisation.

Governor Anandiben Patel who was scheduled to reach Bhopal on December 7, landed in the state capital, fuelling speculations of political activities in the state.

The state BJP which had held executive formation five years ago is also planning a major organisational rehash soon.

As the representation in the cabinet was heavily tilted in favour of Gwalior-Chambal region ahead of the bypolls, many believe that other constituencies such as Vindhya and Mahakaushal could likely be given a chance to feature in the cabinet.

Presently, half a dozen of posts are lying vacant in Shivraj cabinet, and besides Scindia loyalists, several former ministers of previous Shivraj governments are also eyeing these berths. Scindia loyalists could also be given key posts in the party organisation.