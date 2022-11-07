Margadarsi Chit Fund Case: Former Congress MP Ups the Ante Against Ramoji Rao, Demands ED, SEBI Probe

Former Congress MP Undavalli Aruna Kumar has come out all guns blazing at Ramoji Rao in the Margadarsi Financiers case as he presented evidence to prove his case. Presenting the balance sheet of Margadarsi Chit Fund company for the year 2021, Kumar said that Rao had signed as the chairman of the company.

The former MP alleged that an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court bore the signature of Ramoji Rao as the rightful owner of the company.

The money invested in the chit funds should not be used for any other purposes but Rao has misused the funds, he further said. Till August 20, 2012, Ramoji Rao had a bank balance of Rs 1,688 crore but he has not revealed where he got such a huge sum of money, he noted.

Kumar has demanded Enforcement Directorate and SEBI investigate the case. He has also requested the state government to step in and investigate this chit-fund company and urged the state to not differentiate between big and small companies.

The state government in August 2022 had impleaded in the Margadarsi Financiers case by filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

