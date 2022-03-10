Margao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Margao seat in Goa. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Mahesh Amonkar (TMC), Shashiraj Subha Naik Shirodkar (RGP), Digambar Kamat (INC), Lincoln Anthony Vaz (AAP), Ajgaonkar Manohar(Babu) (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 74.84%, which is -3.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Digambar Vasant Kamat of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Margao results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.31 Margao (Madgaon) (मर्गाओ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Margao is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 29,434 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,435 were male and 14,999 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Margao in 2022 is: 1,039 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,457 eligible electors, of which 14,075 were male,14,382 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,103 eligible electors, of which 13,992 were male, 14,111 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Margao in 2017 was 7. In 2012, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Digambar Vasant Kamat of INC won in this seat defeating Sharmad Raiturkar of BJP by a margin of 4,176 which was 18.68% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 54.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Digambar Kamat of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahatme Rupesh of BJP by a margin of 4,452 votes which was 20.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 31 Margao Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Margao are: Mahesh Amonkar (TMC), Shashiraj Subha Naik Shirodkar (RGP), Digambar Kamat (INC), Lincoln Anthony Vaz (AAP), Ajgaonkar Manohar(Babu) (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.84%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.6%, while it was 78.9% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Margao went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.31 Margao Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 38 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.31 Margao comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Ward Nos.4 to 10, 13 and 14 of Margao (Municipal Council) in Margao Saza of Salcete Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Margao constituency, which are: Fatorda, Navelim, Benaulim, Curtorim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Margao is approximately 7 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Margao is: 15°16’48.4"N 73°57’33.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Margao results.

