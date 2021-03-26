Margherita Candidate List: Key Contests in Margherita Assembly Constituency of Assam

Margherita Assembly constituency in Margherita district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Margherita seat is part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Bhaskar Sharma of BJP won from this seat beating Pradyut Bordoloi of INC by a margin of 22,744 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Pradyut Bordoloi of INC won from this this constituency defeating Kamakhya Tasa of BJP by a margin of 16,609 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Margherita Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Margherita constituency are: Bhaskar Sharma of BJP, Manoranjan Borgohain of CONG, Sanjay Kumar Dev of AJP