Margherita Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

124. Margherita (मार्गेरिटा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Tinsukia district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Changlang, Namsai Districts). Margherita is part of 13. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.7%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,95,861 eligible electors, of which 99,104 were male, 96,757 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Margherita in 2021 is 976.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,63,088 eligible electors, of which 84,238 were male, 78,850 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,58,821 eligible electors, of which 82,642 were male, 76,179 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Margherita in 2016 was 313. In 2011, there were 226.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Bhaskar Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating Pradyut Bordoloi of INC by a margin of 22,744 votes which was 16.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.85% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pradyut Bordoloi of INC won in this seat defeating Kamakhya Tasa of BJP by a margin of 16,609 votes which was 15.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.15% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 124. Margherita Assembly segment of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Margherita are: Bhaskar Sharma (BJP), Manoranjan Borgohain (INC), Sanjay Kumar Deb (AJP), Ignatius Ekka (IND), Bhogeswar Shyam (IND), Rantu Sonowal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.95%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.87%, while it was 69.6% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 124. Margherita constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 191. In 2011 there were 175 polling stations.

EXTENT:

124. Margherita constituency comprises of the following areas of Tinsukia district of Assam: Margherita thana and Tirap (part) and Buridihing mouzas in Digboi thana in Tinsukia sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Tinsukia.

The total area covered by Margherita is 781 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Margherita is: 27°23’47.4"N 95°48’01.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Margherita results.

