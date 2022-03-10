Marhara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Marhara seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Amit Gaurav (SP), Anuj Kumar (SBSPSP), Yogesh Kumar (BSP), Arjun Yadav (AAP), Tara Rajput (INC), Virendra Singh Lodhi (BJP), Mamta Singh (RSBRDP), Raghuveer Singh (VPI), Vikas Kumar (BJMP), Suneeta Shakya (JAP), Amit Kumar (IND), Mukesh (IND), Vidhya Verma (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.72%, which is 2.11% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Virendra of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.105 Marhara (मरहारा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. Marhara is part of Etah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.22% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 379592 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,05,673 were male and 1,73,905 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Marhara in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,19,346 eligible electors, of which 1,59,954 were male,1,36,240 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,68,029 eligible electors, of which 1,48,233 were male, 1,19,794 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Marhara in 2017 was 886. In 2012, there were 630 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Virendra of BJP won in this seat defeating Amit Gaurav of SP by a margin of 33,432 which was 17.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Amit Gaurav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Virendra of JaKP by a margin of 22,256 votes which was 13.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 105 Marhara Assembly segment of the 22. Etah Lok Sabha constituency. Mukesh Rajput of BJP won the Etah Parliament seat defeating Manoj Agarwal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Etah Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Marhara are: Amit Gaurav (SP), Anuj Kumar (SBSPSP), Yogesh Kumar (BSP), Arjun Yadav (AAP), Tara Rajput (INC), Virendra Singh Lodhi (BJP), Mamta Singh (RSBRDP), Raghuveer Singh (VPI), Vikas Kumar (BJMP), Suneeta Shakya (JAP), Amit Kumar (IND), Mukesh (IND), Vidhya Verma (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.72%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.61%, while it was 63.8% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Marhara went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.105 Marhara Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 341. In 2012, there were 318 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.105 Marhara comprises of the following areas of Etah district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Jirasami, 5 Marhara, 6 Pilua, Panchayats 106 Dholeshwar, 107 Horchi, 108 Manoura, 109 Magarouli, 110 Nidhouli Kalan, 111 Margaya, 112 Raphat Nagar Senthara, 113 Gahetoo of 7 Nidholikalan KC and Marhara Municipal Board of 4 Etah Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Marhara constituency, which are: Sikandra Rao, Kasganj, Amanpur, Etah, Jasrana, Jalesar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Marhara is approximately 559 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Marhara is: 27°38’17.2"N 78°34’39.4"E.

