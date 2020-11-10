Marhaura Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Marhaura Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Marhaura (Marhowrah) (मढ़ौरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saran. Marhaura is part of 20. Saran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,61,695 eligible electors, of which 1,38,737 were male, 1,22,150 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,45,613 eligible electors, of which 1,32,492 were male, 1,13,117 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,178 eligible electors, of which 99,464 were male, 87,714 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Marhaura in 2015 was 589. In 2010, there were 280.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Jeetendra Kumar Rai of RJD won in this seat by defeating Lal Babu Ray of BJP by a margin of 16,718 votes which was 11.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 47.61% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Jitendra Kumar Rai of RJD won in this seat defeating Lal Babu Ray of JDU by a margin of 5,624 votes which was 5.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 26.54% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 117. Marhaura Assembly segment of Saran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy won the Saran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Marhaura are: Dr. C. N. Gupta (BJP), Manoj Mahto (BSP), Randhir Kumar Singh (RJD), Dharmendra Pandey (RMSP), Manoranjan Kumar Shrivastav (PGJP), Mohammad Salim (IND), Umeshwar Singh (IND), Parmeshwar Kumar (IND), Birendra Sah (IND), Mohammad Asgar Ali (IND), Yogendra Ray (IND), Dr. Vijaya Rani Singh (IND), Vinod Kumar Tiwari (IND), Sanjeev Kumar Singh (IND), Sunil Kumar (IND), Subhash Ray (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.36%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.1%, while it was 53.09% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 279 polling stations in 117. Marhaura constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 233. In 2010 there were 211 polling stations.

Extent:

117. Marhaura constituency comprises of the following areas of Saran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Nagra and Marhaura. It shares an inter-state border with Saran.

Marhaura seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Marhaura is 196.38 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Marhaura is: 25°55'10.2"N 84°47'44.5"E.

