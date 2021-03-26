Mariani Candidate List: Key Contests in Mariani Assembly Constituency of Assam

Mariani Assembly constituency in Titabor district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Mariani seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Rupjyoti Kurmi of INC won from this seat beating Alok Kumar Ghosh of NCP by a margin of 1,793 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rupjyoti Kurmi of INC won from this this constituency defeating Alak Kumar Ghose of AITC by a margin of 7,058 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Jorhat Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Mariani Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mariani constituency are: Ramani Tanti of BJP, Rupjyoti Kurmi of CONG, Rajib Kumar Hazarika of AJP